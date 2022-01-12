City of Fort Smith reminding residents of storm drain safety

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The City of Fort Smith sent out a reminder to residents to not dump household chemicals or used motor oils on the ground or in storm drains.
The city says this can cause polluted stormwater runoff which degrades our creeks, rivers, and lakes.
Here are some tips they offer to help avoid this:
