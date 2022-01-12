City of Fort Smith reminding residents of storm drain safety

Residents are asked not to dump household chemicals or used motor oils on the ground or in storm drains as this could cause polluted stormwater runoff.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The City of Fort Smith sent out a reminder to residents to not dump household chemicals or used motor oils on the ground or in storm drains.

The city says this can cause polluted stormwater runoff which degrades our creeks, rivers, and lakes.

Here are some tips they offer to help avoid this:

Recycle used motor oils

Dispose of household chemicals per recommended directions

Follow label directions for household chemical use

Store chemicals and oil in a safe and secure location

