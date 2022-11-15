Lights of the Ozarks event begins in Downtown Fayetteville this weekend

400,000 holiday lights will decorate Downtown Fayetteville Square starting Nov. 18, honoring School Superintendent John L. Colbert.

ARKANSAS, USA — Each year, the City of Fayetteville spends more than 3,300 hours decorating the Historic Downtown Square with over 400,000 holiday lights.

“Lights of the Ozarks is an annual tradition in our community that brings joy to all ages. This year, we are excited to honor Dr. Colbert for his extraordinary and unprecedented 47 years of service to Fayetteville Public Schools" said Experience Fayetteville CEO Molly Rawn.

Mayor Lioneld Jordan will ceremoniously flip the switch at 6 p.m. on Nov. 18, transforming the entire square into a winter wonderland. This will be followed by a parade led by Grand Marshal John L. Colbert, the superintendent of Fayetteville School District.

New to this year’s lighting night festivities, the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas will lead the crowd in a round of holiday carols. Children will be able to mail letters to the North Pole, and meet Santa on the Town Center Plaza. Food vendors will be offering sweet and savory treats.

After lighting night, the Square is lit every evening from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. through New Year’s Day, with occasional appearances by Santa Claus.

For more information, including a map of the parade route and Santa’s schedule, visit experiencefayetteville.com.

