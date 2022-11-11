Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Campaign in NWA

The campaign seeks to raise money to support year-round programs like rehabilitation, food drives and emergency assistance to those in need.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas is kicking off its annual Red Kettle Campaign with a goal of raising $320,000 to provide support to local communities.

The Salvation Army's goal is to help families in times of need. According to the organization, the current economy has left some families living paycheck to paycheck and their goal is to assist where possible from the funds raised during the season.

Starting Friday, Nov. 11, residents across Northwest Arkansas will start to see the Salvation Army's "iconic red kettles" at various stores and locations collecting donations for its outreach program and services which include:

Social services where programs provide food, shelter, clothing and financial assistance

Housing-oriented casework and counseling, also offering utility and rental assistance

Free of charge Rehabilitation Center with programs that teach life skills and work therapy

Salvation Army red kettles will be stationed outside of local stores and businesses Monday through Saturday from Nov. 11 until Christmas Eve. They will be at local Sam's Clubs and Walmarts starting Nov. 19.

"The success of the Red Kettle Fundraising Campaign is vital for The Salvation Army to keep up with the growing need in our community," said Major Nick Garrison, the Northwest Arkansas area commander.

In 2021, the campaign raised $224,558 in financial assistance and provided 29,048 nights of shelter for individuals in the community. The organization also provided 107,014 hot meals and housed 308 families with funds raised from last year's campaign.

Individuals interested in volunteering to ring bells for the campaign can sign up here.

The Salvation Army is also accepting online donations for the "Red Kettle Campaign" via their website here.

