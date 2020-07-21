Fayetteville residents can apply for rent assistance during pandemic

Rental assistance is now considered the top need in Washington County.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Eviction notices are making a hard time even more difficult for local families struggling to pay rent, which is why local community organizations are offering help to those in need.

Local families are receiving eviction notices after the COVID-19 pandemic caused many to get behind on rent.

“It was a high need before the pandemic and especially so now because so many people have lost jobs or have reduced hours," said Delia Anderson Farmer from the Economic Opportunity Agency of Washington County.

Federal funding through the CARES Act is available to help Washington County residents. The Economic Opportunity Agency will pay up to $1,000 toward rent and late fees to eligible households.

"To be eligible you have to be at or below 125% of the federal poverty level," Farmer said.

Community Resources of the City of Fayetteville recently launched its own rental and utility assistance program. To qualify, those who need help must live within city limits and have proof that COVID-19 directly impacted their finances.

“We’ll set up an appointment, you’ll come to the office and you bring all the documents that are needed. We will tell you what those are in the application itself,” said Yolanda Fields, Community Resources Director for the City of Fayetteville.

For Fayetteville, the level of assistance you get depends on individual circumstances. Applications for both programs will be accepted until all of the funding is exhausted.

"If it gets approved, we will be writing checks to landlords or utility companies," Fields said.