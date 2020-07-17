Washington County residents can receive rent assistance

The program will allow a one-time payment of up to $1,000 toward rent and late fees for eligible low-income Washington County residents, to prevent homelessness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Residents in Washington County who are struggling to pay rent can apply for assistance.

The EOA Rental Assistance Program assists individuals and families that are currently housed but are at imminent risk of homelessness, facing eviction, at risk of eviction, or are late on rent.

The program will allow a one-time payment of up to $1,000 toward rent and late fees for eligible low-income Washington County residents, to prevent homelessness.

Rent and late fees must be paid directly to the landlord and must enable the eligible household to remain housed.

Household income must be at or below 125% of the Federal Poverty Level, per Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) requirements.

Required Documentation from Client to EOA:

• Rental assistance application

• Driver’s License or Photo ID

• Eviction/late rent notice or letter from landlord/property manager confirming amount past due

• Proof of income for previous month for all household members 18 and older.

(Including Pay Stubs; Self-Employment Income; Social Security Income (SSA); Supplemental Security Income (SSI); Supplemental Security Disability Income (SSDI); Child Support; TEA; Alimony; Unemployment benefits; Worker’s Compensation; Veterans Benefits; Retirement Benefits, etc.)

• For Zero-income households – Proof of how bills were paid in the previous month and two statements from persons who can document and verify how living expenses were paid.