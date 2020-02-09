Fayetteville recycling and trash collection updates and fall clean-up dates

On Oct. 5, the City will reinstate the Pay-As-You-Throw extra bag fees that were temporarily waived in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The City of Fayetteville’s Recycling and Trash Collection Division announced that effective Monday, Oct. 5, the City will reinstate its Pay-As-You-Throw extra bag fees for residential trash collection services.

The extra bag fees were temporarily waived in March due to the COVID-19 suspension of curbside recycling.

Extra bag fees are $6.72 for each extra trash bag visible above the rim of the cart or outside of the cart on collection days. Each household will continue to receive four extra bag collections per year at no charge.

Additional bag fees go into effect after those four free bag waivers have been used. Information about the Pay-As-You-Throw residential trash program, including information about ordering a larger or smaller trash cart, can be found at http://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/payasyouthrow.

One way to cut back on the volume of trash you throw out is to recycle as much as possible, the City said.

The City’s curbside recycling program provides two free 18-gallon recycling bins with lids to encourage separation of materials at the curb for collection. Paper items go into one bin and plastic bottles, metal cans and glass containers go in the other. Additional bins and lids can be requested by calling the Recycling and Trash Collection Division at 479-575-8398.

As a reminder, #1 and #2 BOTTLES are the only plastics accepted, no plastic containers or cups.

Food waste and BPI-certified compostable to-go wares can be collected and taken to one of our three food waste drop-off locations listed below. There is no charge to drop off residential food waste.

Food Waste drop-off locations and hours are: Marion Orton Recycling Center- Recycling and Food Waste Drop off

735 W. North Street (between Gregg and Leverett Avenues)

Currently open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Happy Hollow Recycling Center- Recycling and Food Waste Drop off

1420 S. Happy Hollow Road

Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

City Compost and Mulch Facility- Yard Waste and Food Waste Drop off

1708 S. Armstrong Avenue

Compostable food (and yard waste) accepted:

Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

November – March: First Saturday of the month from 8 a.m. to noon

April – October: First and second Saturdays of the month from 8 a.m. to noon.

City Fall Bulky Waste Clean-Up Dates Announced: Bulky Waste Clean-up events provide an opportunity for Fayetteville residents to dispose of large, bulky items that cannot fit into a normal trash cart. The City hosts eight Bulky Waste Clean-ups each year— four in the spring and four in the fall. There are two drop-off locations for each event. Clean-up events are open to City of Fayetteville residents; please bring a recent copy of your water bill to verify your residency. Detailed information on what is accepted can be found on the City’s website at http://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/bulkywaste.Fall 2020 Bulky Waste Clean-up Dates and Locations: E-Waste is accepted at the Happy Hollow location ONLY during each of the cleanup events.

Ward 1 on Saturday, September 19, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.:

Shaver Foods parking lot (1367 S. Beechwood Avenue)

Recycling & Trash Collection Facility (1560 S. Happy Hollow Road)



Ward 2 on Saturday, September 26, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.:

St. James Baptist Church (764 W. North Street) back parking lot

Recycling & Trash Collection Facility (1560 S. Happy Hollow Road). Paper Shredding offered at the Happy Hollow location only from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Ward 3 on Saturday, October 3, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.:

Butterfield Trail Elementary (3050 Old Missouri Road)

Recycling & Trash Collection Facility (1560 S. Happy Hollow Road)



Ward 4 on Saturday, October 24, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.: