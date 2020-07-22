Outdoor drinking law takes effect in Downtown Fayetteville

People visiting Downtown Fayetteville will now be able to carry their alcoholic drinks outside in certain areas.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The law allowing outdoor drinking in Downtown Fayetteville is now in effect.

Fayetteville’s Outdoor Refreshment Area(ORA) enables people ages 21 and older to carry and consume alcoholic drinks in designated cups. Those drinking also have to wear the official wristband on public sidewalks and participating property within the boundary of the district.

The Outdoor Refreshment Area is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

On July 14, 2020, City staff presented the final Open Consumption District to City Council members.

The following are rules that will need to be followed in order to drink inside the boundaries:

Patrons must use designated ORA cups and wristband

Beverages in ORA cups must be purchased from a participating business

ORA cups allowed in public daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Keep your cups inside of the boundary signs

Don't take your cup into any other alcohol-serving establishment, or any other business, without their consent

Don't loiter and don't litter. Dispose of your cup in any recycling receptacle

Practice social distancing and wear a mask when social distancing isn't possible

Drink responsibly, support businesses safely and enjoy Downtown Fayetteville

All State of Arkansas and City of Fayetteville laws still apply

The links below provide details and information for both patrons of the Outdoor Refreshment Area and businesses.

The documents include rules, FAQs, and other useful information.