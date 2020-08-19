Fort Smith Board of Directors make changes to recycling pick up schedule

The City says collecting recycling every two weeks would save the city about $150,000 a year.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Some changes are coming to how trash is collected in Fort Smith.

On Tuesday (Aug. 18) the Fort Smith Board of Directors approved a change in the recycling pick-up schedule to bi-weekly instead of every week.

A brush collection service or large yard waste service will also be added.

This will begin Oct. 5.

The City says collecting recycling every two weeks would save the city about $150,000 a year.

Garbage collections rates will also be increasing.

City directors approved an ordinance that increases rates by about 19.5% phased over the next two years starting Oct. 1, 2020.