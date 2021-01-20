Fayetteville Police Chief receives Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Brotherhood Award

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Fayetteville Police Department announced that Chief Mike Reynolds has been selected to receive the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Brotherhood Award.
This award is given annually in recognition to the City employee whose service to our City and our community best exemplifies Dr. King’s dream of Equality, Justice and Brotherhood.
Chief Reynolds joins a distinguished list of City employees who have embodied Dr. King’s dream and have helped fulfill his legacy of hope and service to the community.
“I am honored and humbled to receive such a wonderful award named after one of the most influential and inspirational leaders in our nation’s history," said Chief Reynolds. "I am proud to accept this award on behalf of the men and women of the Fayetteville Police Department, city staff, and our community. Together, we will continue to make the City of Fayetteville a safe and inclusive place for ALL to live, work, and play."