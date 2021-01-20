Fayetteville Police Chief receives Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Brotherhood Award

This award is given annually in recognition to the City employee whose service to our City and our community best exemplifies Dr. King’s dream of Equality, Justice and Brotherhood.

“I am honored and humbled to receive such a wonderful award named after one of the most influential and inspirational leaders in our nation’s history," said Chief Reynolds. "I am proud to accept this award on behalf of the men and women of the Fayetteville Police Department, city staff, and our community. Together, we will continue to make the City of Fayetteville a safe and inclusive place for ALL to live, work, and play."