Crews extinguish fire on University of Arkansas agricultural campus

The fire was contained to a commercial equipment shed on the agricultural campus. An investigation is underway into what sparked the flames.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fire crews responded to a large fire off Garland Avenue Tuesday night at the University of Arkansas agricultural campus. 

Fayetteville Fire Chief Bard Hardin told 5NEWS the fire started around 11:30 a.m. 

The fire was contained to a commercial equipment shed on the agricultural campus, Hardin said. 

No injuries were reported from the scene. 

Large clouds of smoke and flames could be seen from miles away from the campus. 

Hardin says an investigation is still underway into what sparked the fire. 

Please check back for updates to this developing story. 

