Fayetteville makes top 10 list of best places to live in the US

The publication uses data from sources, including the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. News' own internal resources to create indexes on the job market, housing affordability, quality of life, desirability and net migration to rank 150 cities across the country. Since 2016, Fayetteville has appeared among the top ten in this ranking.



This year’s ranking cited Fayetteville’s abundance of parks and walking trails, acres of community green space, and thriving arts, food and music scenes among the reasons for its top ranking, as well as the overall friendliness of Fayetteville, stating: “People wave and smile at each other in the street, and community events are well-attended.”



“I am extremely proud that Fayetteville has been chosen once again as one of the top ten best places to live,” said Mayor Lioneld Jordan. “Fayetteville has so much to offer, from our natural resources to our commitment to sustainability, to our vibrant economic landscape. But our greatest asset is our people. When we work together—to improve our quality of life as our community grows and develops, to welcome all to a community with a place for everyone—we all benefit.”



For more information about the 2020-2021 Best Places rankings from U.S. News and World Report, visit https://realestate.usnews.com/places/rankings/best-places-to-live.