Walmart to host drive-thru trick-or-treat events at NWA locations

BENTONVILLE, Ark — For those seeking less traditional Halloween haunts this year, Walmart is transforming more than 100 of its store parking lots into ‘spooky street’ trick-or-treat adventures that are contact-free and socially distanced.
Kids and their parents are invited to dress up and head to Walmart for these free Halloween events.
The drive-thru events begin Oct. 15 and run through Halloween.
Locations:
Bentonville Walmart Supercenter
406 S Walton Blvd., Bentonville, AR, 72712
Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 2-7 p.m.
Rogers Walmart Supercenter
2110 W Walnut Street, Rogers, AR, 72756
Thursday, Oct. 29 from 2-7p.m.
Fayetteville Walmart Supercenter
2875 W Martin Luther King, Fayetteville, AR, 72704
Thursday, Oct. 29 from 1-7p.m.
Rogers Walmart Supercenter
4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers, AR, 72758
Friday, Oct. 30 from 2-7 p.m
Bentonville Walmart Supercenter
406 S Walton Blvd., Bentonville, AR, 72712
Friday, Oct. 30 from 1-7 p.m.
Fayetteville Walmart Supercenter
3919 No. Mall Ave., Fayetteville, AR, 72703
Saturday, Oct. 31 from 2-7 p.m.
Rogers Walmart Supercenter
4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers, AR, 72758
Saturday, Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.