Fayetteville PD to host Child Safety Seat Event

Car seat installation checks will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and those in need of a car seat can get a free one from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until supplies last.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) is hosting a Child Safety Seat Event on Wednesday, April 6.

The event will be held at the West Parking lot of the Northwest Arkansas Mall.

Officers with FPD will help install and check car seat installations during the event. Free car seats will be available while supplies last for those in need.

Installation checks will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Assistance for free car seats will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m or until supplies last.

The Fayetteville Police Department asks that you please clean your vehicle before arrival.

This event will be first come first served.

Click here for more information about the event.