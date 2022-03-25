Farrell's in Fayetteville staff members receive $50,000 tip

Workers at Farrell's Lounge on Dickson Street received a $50,000 tip from Ally Bank during halftime of the Arkansas Sweet 16 game.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Fayetteville bar received a huge surprise during the Arkansas Sweet 16 game against Gonzaga Thursday, March 24.

Workers at Farrell's Lounge on Dickson Street received a $50,000 donation from Ally Bank during halftime of the Arkansas game. The bank also picked up the tab for every customer at the restaurant Thursday night.

TikToker, Dean Saramo (@deanobballin24) announced the surprise before making some of his famed shots.

Ally Bank wanted to celebrate restaurant employees who have been working through March Madness. Ally is a digital financial services company

