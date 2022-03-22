Fayetteville to host spring cleanups this April

Volunteers will have several opportunities to help clean up around Fayetteville this April.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Volunteers are needed for the City of Fayetteville's annual spring cleanup events.

This April, volunteers will have the chance to celebrate the outdoors by helping clean up around the city.

The first cleanup event is on Saturday, April 16, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Lake Fayetteville. Volunteers will focus on roads, the trail, water and shoreline. Kayaks will also be available to help with cleanup efforts.

Check-in: Lake Fayetteville Environmental Study Center, 511 E. Lakeview Dr. (Springdale)

Click here for more information on the Lake Fayetteville event.

The second event will be a citywide Earth Day cleanup on Saturday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will head to cleanup destinations across the city, including streams, streets, parks, trails and lakes. Snacks, T-shirts and supplies will be provided.

Citywide cleanup check-in: Marion Orton Recycling Center, 755 W. North St.

Citywide cleanup sign-up: parksvolunteer@fayetteville-ar.gov, 479-444-3467.

Hamestring Creek sign-up: director@irwp.org, 479-422-5676

Town Branch Creek sign-up: abby@beaverwatershedalliance.org.

