Arvest Bank tops Arkansas small business lending list

Fayetteville-chartered Arvest Bank was the top U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) lender in Arkansas in fiscal year 2020.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville-chartered Arvest Bank was the top U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) lender in Arkansas in fiscal year 2020. The ranking is based on 7(a) loan production for the SBA fiscal year ending Sept. 30.

Arvest has topped the list for seven consecutive years. The bank led Arkansas in both total number (84) and total volume ($14.1 million) of 7(a) loans. The 7(a) loan program is the SBA’s primary program for providing financial assistance to small businesses.

“It is always gratifying to rank so highly when it comes to helping small businesses in our communities secure SBA loans,” said Mark Ryan, Arvest executive vice president, and loan manager. “Due to the challenging circumstances and environment we all faced in 2020, it is perhaps even more rewarding.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

