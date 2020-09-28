Arvest Bank awarding more than $78K to teachers

This year, Arvest will award 157 teachers with a total of $78,500 in prize money. All prizes will go to teachers who work at state-funded schools.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — For the fifth consecutive year, Arvest Bank will honor educators throughout its footprint by conducting its “We Love Teachers” campaign.

This year, Arvest will award 157 teachers with a total of $78,500 in prize money.

According to Arvest officials, the decision to award 157 $500 gifts to individual teachers was made not only out of respect and appreciation for the work teachers do, but as a sign of support at a time when they face exceptional challenges.

All prizes will go to teachers who work at state-funded schools and are to be used for classroom needs.

“Maybe more than ever, Arvest values the critical roles teachers play not just for our children, but our collective future,” said Donny Story, president for Arvest in Fayetteville. “For almost 60 years, commitment to community has been a cornerstone of the Arvest culture, and it is our pleasure to further that commitment by recognizing some of the teachers who make our communities better. We trust these awards reflect our gratitude not just to the winners of the prizes, but all of our educators.”

To nominate a teacher to receive one of the $500 prizes, look for an Arvest Bank Facebook post about this contest during the week of Oct. 5-11, then select the link in the post to complete a nomination form. More contest rules and details are available on Arvest’s Facebook page.