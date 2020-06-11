Arvest grant, other measures help Fort Smith Regional Art Museum remain open and active

The foundation presented RAM with a $15,000 grant in October.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A sizable grant from Arvest Foundation will lead to a studio name change and an even stronger education program at The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum (RAM) – a facility that has struggled to remain open and active during the pandemic.

The foundation presented RAM with a $15,000 grant in October, and now the student gallery at RAM, which opened in 2018 to exhibit works of art by students, is the RAM Student Gallery Sponsored by Arvest Foundation.

“This gift from the Arvest Foundation puts a wonderful spotlight on the talent of our region’s young artists,” said Louis Meluso, RAM executive director. “RAM is so grateful for the support from Arvest that has resulted in the gift of our building in 2009, and now the strengthening of our efforts to enrich youth’s lives through the new Student Gallery sponsored by Arvest Foundation.”