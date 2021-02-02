x
Fayetteville asking for name suggestions for new Cultural Arts Corridor

The city broke ground on the Cultural Arts Corridor in downtown Fayetteville on Sept. 10, 2020.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville is needing help naming its new Cultural Arts Corridor.

The new Cultural Arts Corridor located in downtown Fayetteville is being described as the new future epicenter of the community, bringing together arts, entertainment and wilderness.

The corridor will be on a 50-acre space along West Avenue between Dickson and Spring Streets. 

The city broke ground on the Cultural Arts Corridor on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

Fayetteville’s Cultural Arts Corridor is planned as a series of connected outdoor public spaces in the heart of the city. This project is part of a bond package approved by Fayetteville voters in April 2019.

At $31.6 million, the city says it's an investment in Fayetteville’s economic development and will transform the downtown area into a unique destination for residents and visitors.

On Monday (Feb. 1) the city kicked off its naming contest online. You have until the end of the month to submit a name idea.

A group called "the people's panel" will narrow down the submissions to a shortlist and in mid-March, the community will be able to vote for their favorite. 

The top choice will be revealed on May 17.

Click here for more information on how you can submit a name suggestion.

