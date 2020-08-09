Fayetteville to break ground on Cultural Arts Corridor this week

Project design for the Cultural Arts Corridor was made possible by a grant from the Walton Family Foundation’s Design Excellence Program. Award-winning landscape architects Nelson Byrd Woltz has worked over the past year to facilitate the design process and project.



“The Cultural Arts Corridor will be a transformative space that will add vibrancy to the thriving Fayetteville community,” said Karen Minkel, Home Region Program Director at the Walton Family Foundation. “As a place for gathering, these 12 acres will seamlessly connect and highlight many of our community assets like the Razorback Greenway, the expanding public library, arts destinations and our region’s natural beauty. More importantly, the space will invite and welcome residents from all walks of life.”



On Tuesday, Sept. 1, the Fayetteville City Council approved a construction contract with Nabholz Construction for Phase One of the Cultural Arts Corridor bond project. Phase One includes work on Fay Jones Woods, West Avenue streetscapes and Razorback Greenway trails.



“I want to thank the people of Fayetteville for approving this project,” said Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan. “The Cultural Arts Corridor will be an incredible asset for our community and our economy. It will give everyone an opportunity to enjoy nature, trails, visual and performance art, history, culture and more. This project, along with our other 2019 bond projects, is helping to keep Fayetteville’s economy strong during the pandemic. I couldn’t be happier that we’re breaking ground on what will become a truly unique, accessible and beautiful destination in the heart of our city.”



Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City is taking a scaled-back approach to this groundbreaking ceremony. Face coverings and social distancing will be required, and masks will be available free of charge for any attendee who does not have one. A limited number of speakers and officiants will participate in the ceremony, which is anticipated to last no more than 30 minutes. This event will take place outdoors on uneven ground near a wooded area, so attendees are advised to dress accordingly and wear sturdy shoes.



City officials will announce an alternate date and time by 1 p.m. the day of the groundbreaking, in the event of inclement weather.



To learn more about the Cultural Arts Corridor and Phase One bond project work, visit www.fayetteville-ar.gov/culturalartscorridor.