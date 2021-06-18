Five deaths reported in highway crash near Poteau

The accident happened on Highway 112 just east of Goodwin Lane outside of Poteau.

POTEAU, Okla. — Multiple fatalities were reported in a crash that happened in LeFlore County Friday (June 17) morning.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the accident involved two vehicles, and five people were killed.

The road was closed to traffic for about an hour and a half as crews cleared the scene.

According to LeFlore County investigators, the crash happened because one vehicle was trying to pass another on the two-lane highway. Details a limited beyond that, but they say one vehicle had two adults inside, and two adults and a female juvenile occupied the other vehicle.