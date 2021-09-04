41-year-old Springdale woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE, Arkansas — A Springdale woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on June 14, east of Pea Ridge.
The accident occurred on Hwy. 72 and Miser Rd. at approximately 9:35 p.m.
41-year-old Cheryl Vicnair, of Springdale, was killed in the accident.
The driver, 46-year-old Michael Dattelo, was driving westbound on Hwy. 72 when he crossed the highway and ran off the road to the left before hitting a fence and striking a culvert, which caused the vehicle to go airborne.
The impact with the ground caused the vehicle to spin and roll clockwise until it came to a stop in the ditch facing north on all four lanes.
An additional passenger was injured and taken to Norwest Medical Center.
According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety fatal summary report, the weather conditions were clear and dry.