41-year-old Springdale woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE, Arkansas — A Springdale woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on June 14, east of Pea Ridge.

The accident occurred on Hwy. 72 and Miser Rd. at approximately 9:35 p.m.

41-year-old Cheryl Vicnair, of Springdale, was killed in the accident.

The driver, 46-year-old Michael Dattelo, was driving westbound on Hwy. 72 when he crossed the highway and ran off the road to the left before hitting a fence and striking a culvert, which caused the vehicle to go airborne.

The impact with the ground caused the vehicle to spin and roll clockwise until it came to a stop in the ditch facing north on all four lanes.

An additional passenger was injured and taken to Norwest Medical Center.