Greenwood Schools staff members who passed away from cancer leave lasting legacy

GREENWOOD, Ark. — The Greenwood School District has had a tough few weeks as they have lost two former faculty members to cancer, but they’re choosing to celebrate life despite the heartache.

Mrs. Megan Whitson and Resource Officer Josh Mourton are like celebrities in the Greenwood School District. They were known and loved by all. And unfortunately, they both lost their battle to cancer. Even though their fight is over, the fight to carry on their legacy has just begun.

“Mrs. Whitson is the heartbeat of our school, and you can’t go anywhere in our school without seeing her influence,” said East Point Elementary Principal Josh Ray.

Ray told 5NEWS it'd been a hard few weeks without Whitson, but they're choosing to stay positive.

“It’s been a celebration and an opportunity for us to reflect on the things Mrs. Whitson was for us,” he said.

She was known as the beloved librarian and everyone's favorite teacher.

“She was just a little sassy and was always joking with the kids, and she knew the things that they loved, and they loved to be around her,” Ray said.

Along with Mrs. Whitson, the kids also loved to be around Resource Officer Josh Mourton, another former Greenwood Schools faculty member who is gone too soon.

“He is the perfect example of what a resource officer should be,” said Jim Caudle, who leads the Greenwood School District security department.

Caudle said Mourton was capable, professional and friendly.

As Mourton left big shoes to fill, Principal Ray says so did Mrs. Whitson, and her footprints have permanently left their mark.