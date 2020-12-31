Bomb squad responding to JLW Towing & Recovery in Ozark for possible explosive devices

The Franklin County Sheriff's Department and the Ozark Police Department are on scene and have the site secure.

OZARK, Ark. — The Fort Smith Bomb Squad is at JLW Towing & Recovery in Ozark to check on what deputies say could be two homemade explosives in the back of a truck.

The bomb squad has secured the devices and the scene is now being cleared. Investigators will now look into exactly what the devices are - which is still believed to be some sort of explosives.

According to Franklin County Emergency Management, the sheriff's department recovered a stolen truck at the towing company at 1120 North 18th Street in Ozark.

While checking inside, deputies found what appears to be two homemade explosives in the back.

The Fort Smith Bomb Squad was called in to confirm.

Highway 23 at the site is not shut down, and traffic is moving as normal. Nearby businesses were already closed when the incident happened, and no one has had to be evacuated.