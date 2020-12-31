x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Bomb squad responding to JLW Towing & Recovery in Ozark for possible explosive devices

The Franklin County Sheriff's Department and the Ozark Police Department are on scene and have the site secure.

OZARK, Ark. — The Fort Smith Bomb Squad is at JLW Towing & Recovery in Ozark to check on what deputies say could be two homemade explosives in the back of a truck.

The bomb squad has secured the devices and the scene is now being cleared. Investigators will now look into exactly what the devices are - which is still believed to be some sort of explosives.  

According to Franklin County Emergency Management, the sheriff's department recovered a stolen truck at the towing company at 1120 North 18th Street in Ozark. 

While checking inside, deputies found what appears to be two homemade explosives in the back. 

The Fort Smith Bomb Squad was called in to confirm.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Department and the Ozark Police Department secured the scene. 

Highway 23 at the site is not shut down, and traffic is moving as normal. Nearby businesses were already closed when the incident happened, and no one has had to be evacuated.  

Please check back for updates to this developing story.

RELATED: Authorities respond to bomb threat at Ozark travel center, woman taken to hospital

RELATED: Suspect arrested after tanker truck rolls over on I-40 near Ozark killing driver