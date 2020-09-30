Authorities respond to bomb threat at Workman's Travel Center in Ozark

Witnesses at the scene have told 5NEWS they were asked to move away from the travel center.

OZARK, Ark. — The Fort Smith Bomb Squad was called to the Workman's Travel Center in Ozark after a woman told authorities she had a camper with explosives inside parked at the location.

According to Ozark Police Chief Devin Bramlett, a witness at the travel center called Arkansas State Police (ASP) about a woman in a stolen vehicle at the Workman's. ASP called Ozark Police, and when officers arrived at the scene they found a woman inside a camper hitched to a truck, claiming to have explosives inside.

Police have not been able to identify the woman.

A negotiator with ASP is working to persuade the woman to come out of the camper, according to Chief Bramlett.

Witnesses and the travel center told 5NEWS they were asked to leave the location.

A manager at the Workman's told 5NEWS that a woman is parked in an RV outside the travel center and has told authorities she has explosives insider her camper.

The Workman's Travel Center is on Highway 23, north of I-40 in Ozark. It is one of the largest gas stations in the region.

