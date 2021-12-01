x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Eat My Catfish announces third NWA location

The new restaurant will be located at 2011 S. Promenade Blvd, Suite 440, near Pinnacle Hills Promenade.

ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas-based restaurant chain Eat My Catfish is planning to open a Rogers location.

In a news release Thursday (Dec. 2), the company said the restaurant should be open by mid-December. The address is 2011 S. Promenade Blvd, Suite 440, near Pinnacle Hills Promenade.

A pop-up event with the restaurant’s original food truck is planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 8 in the restaurant parking lot ahead of the official store opening.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

RELATED: 14th Annual Turkey Trot for Heroes 5K takes place in Rogers, honors officer Kevin Apple

RELATED: Firehouse Subs opens new restaurant in Springdale with new design

In Other News

Christmas parade returns to Rogers