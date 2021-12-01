Eat My Catfish announces third NWA location

The new restaurant will be located at 2011 S. Promenade Blvd, Suite 440, near Pinnacle Hills Promenade.

ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas-based restaurant chain Eat My Catfish is planning to open a Rogers location.

In a news release Thursday (Dec. 2), the company said the restaurant should be open by mid-December. The address is 2011 S. Promenade Blvd, Suite 440, near Pinnacle Hills Promenade.

A pop-up event with the restaurant’s original food truck is planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 8 in the restaurant parking lot ahead of the official store opening.