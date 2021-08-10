Firehouse Subs opens new restaurant in Springdale with new design

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Two former first responders with local ties to the Springdale community have opened a new Firehouse Subs restaurant at 4914-1 Elm Springs Road.

“As the grandson of Joe Maurice Steele who founded The Steele Canning Company, the opening of this restaurant is very special to my family and our rich history in Springdale,” Steele said. “There is nothing better than supporting our local first responders through the sales of our hot and hearty subs with a portion of every purchase benefiting Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.