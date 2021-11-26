14th Annual Turkey Trot for Heroes 5K takes place in Rogers, honors officer Kevin Apple

The event featured a traditional 5K run, a virtual version, and a 1-mile fun run and walk.

ROGERS, Ark. — Sheep Dog Impact Assitance (SDIA) held its 14th Annual Turkey Trot For Heroes Thursday, Nov. 25 in Rogers.

The competition started at 9 a.m. and took place at St. Mary's Center for Nonprofit.

The event featured a traditional 5K run, a virtual version, and a 1-mile fun run and walk.

The Wild Gobbler 5K also offered an additional challenge, with five stops with bodyweight exercise challenges.

Each stop honors a fallen service member who died this year. The first stop is for Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple, who died in the line of duty in June.

"Learning about these heroes and their stories and their bios and what they are truly about. Also seeing the people, and their faces and them having a great time, and a good run and seeing them support the cause makes all the difference because they are amazing men and women that come out to do this on Thanksgiving morning."

Funds raised from the Turkey Trot for Heroes go towards programs that help veterans and first responders re-engage in living active, meaningful, and productive lives. These programs include:

Outdoor Adventures

Warrior PATHH training

Continued Service programs



Participants in SDIA's programs are surrounded by peers who truly understand what they are going through and once again feel the camaraderie and sense of belonging and purpose they depended upon while serving.

Organizers say around 400 people took part in today's Turkey Trot event.

Below is a list of this year's honorees:

Officer Kevin Apple, Pea Ridge Police Dept – E.O.W. June 26, 2021

Fire Chief Lonnie Bolar & Firefighter Tayler Bradford, Waynoka (OK) Fire Dept – E.O.W. January 29, 2021

Officer Ella French, Chicago Police Dept – E.O.W. August 7, 2021

"Afghanistan 13" in Kabul, Afghanistan – E.O.W. August 26, 2021:

Marine SSgt Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, UT

Marine Sgt Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, MA

Marine Sgt Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, CA

Marine Cpl Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, CA

Marine Cpl Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, NE

Marine Cpl Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, IN

Marine LCpl David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, TX

Marine LCpl Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, MO

Marine LCpl Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, WY

Marine LCpl Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Marine LCpl Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, CA

Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, OH