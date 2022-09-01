Department of Education, ASU provide $11.3 million for after school, summer school programs

Grants will expand access to quality after school and summer programs in underserved areas of the state as well as provide continued funding for 2021 grant awardees.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), Arkansas State University and its sponsored initiative, the Arkansas Out of School Network, have awarded $11.3 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) ESSER III funds to 84 quality afterschool, summer and extended year programs across the state.

The second round of ARP ESSER III federal relief funding was allocated to mitigate student learning loss as a result of the pandemic and support social and emotional development. The maximum award for round two was set at $150,000 to be used September 1 through August 31, 2023. Grants will expand access to quality after school and summer programs in underserved areas of the state as well as provide continued funding for 2021 grant awardees.

Awardees, which include school districts and community-based partnership programs such as public libraries, nonprofit organizations, career and technical programs, faith-based organizations, and institutions of higher learning, will utilize grant awards to address the academic impact of lost instructional time on student learning through evidence-based after school and summer programs.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

