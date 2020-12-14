x
One person killed in trailer home explosion outside of Siloam Springs, others injured

One person is dead, one has been life-flighted, and others were injured in a reported trailer explosion outside of Siloam Springs Monday.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Multiple local fire departments responded to a deadly trailer explosion on Bill Young Road outside of Siloam Springs Monday, according to Lt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office has Bill Young Road blocked starting at Tikaani Drive.

One person is dead, one has been taken to the hospital by helicopter, and others were injured, according to Lt. Jenkins. It's unclear at this time how many people were injured in the explosion. 

Family members have identified 83-year-old Leland Dannels as the deceased victim from the explosion, and his daughter, Phyllis Dannels, 60, was flown to a hospital in Tulsa. 

The explosion happened at around 2:45 p.m. Monday and sparked a fire.

The cause of the explosion has not been confirmed. 

5NEWS has a crew on the scene. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

