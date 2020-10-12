Bella Vista firefighters extinguish structure fire following explosion

Crews responded to the fire and some sort of explosion on Billingsley Drive after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Bella Vista firefighters quickly extinguished a quick-spreading structure fire Wednesday night.

The Bella Vista Fire Department shared a post on social media showing the flames spreading from one structure to a neighboring home.

According to their Facebook post, crews responded to the fire and some sort of explosion on Billingsley Drive after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Bella Vista Fire Department, fire crews were able to save the nearby home the fire spread to.

A member of the Bella Vista Fire Department suffered minor injuries from the incident, but no other injuries were reported.