Bella Vista firefighters extinguish structure fire following explosion

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Bella Vista firefighters quickly extinguished a quick-spreading structure fire Wednesday night. 

The Bella Vista Fire Department shared a post on social media showing the flames spreading from one structure to a neighboring home. 

According to their Facebook post, crews responded to the fire and some sort of explosion on Billingsley Drive after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Bella Vista Fire Department, fire crews were able to save the nearby home the fire spread to. 

A member of the Bella Vista Fire Department suffered minor injuries from the incident, but no other injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

