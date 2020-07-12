Fort Smith Fire Department responds to house fire

The Fort Smith Fire Department is responding to a house fire tonight (Dec. 6) at the corner of 21st and Jasmine Street.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Fire Department is responding to a house fire tonight (Dec. 6) at the corner of 21st and Jasmine Street. It started at around 9:30 p.m.

Fire crews have been on the scene for about an hour. The fire has been put out but fire crews are still there working on the scene.

Homeowner Dwayne Thompson says he was inside the house when he heard his fire alarms go off, took his dogs, and exited his house. He says neighbors heard two explosions but he only heard one.

Thompson said no one else but him and his three dogs were in the house. Thompson said he has a minor burn but is glad his dogs are safe.