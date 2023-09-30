1 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash in Sequoyah County

The single-vehicle crash took place at 11:51 a.m. on U.S. Highway 64 and North 4550 Road

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — A deadly crash took the life of a woman in Sequoyah on Saturday, Sept. 30, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).

The single-vehicle crash took place at 11:51 a.m. on U.S. Highway 64 and North 4550 Road, just two miles east of Vian.

What happened?

According to the crash report, a 1990 Toyota Tercel was headed west on U.S. 64 when it drove off the roadway and rolled "approximately one time."

This caused the passenger to be ejected "approximately two feet from the vehicle," according to OHP. Officials say the driver, was transported by air evac with head injuries. The passenger, 52-year-old Kimberlee Odonnell, was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device