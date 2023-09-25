Sequoyah County man sentenced to over 7 years in prison for possession of 200 grams of methamphetamine

Authorities found drugs in the man's truck during a traffic stop after he was caught speeding in 2021.

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A Sequoyah County man has been sentenced to more than 7 years in prison by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma for possession with intent to distribute 200 grams of methamphetamine.

Authorities first encountered 53-year-old Gene Douglas Fleet of Vian on June 23, 2021, during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 when Fleet's car was seen speeding and “drifting off the road.” After a search of the vehicle, police report having found 200 grams of pure methamphetamine, the U.S. District Court said in a statement.

On April 26, 2022, Fleet pleaded guilty and admitted to possessing the drugs in order to distribute them.

Flett will remain in custody of the U.S. Marshal as he awaits to be transported to prison.

