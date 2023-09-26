Oklahoma woman sentenced to 20 years in prison after murdering a man and immediately turning herself in

Haworth fatally stabbed a man in Pittsburg County before droving to the sheriff's office, waiving her Miranda rights, and confessing to the murder.

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma has announced the sentencing of Crystal Marie Haworth, 33, of McAlester for a 2020 stabbing Indian Country.

On July 15, 2020, Haworth fatally stabbed a man at a residence in Pittsburg County and drove herself to the sheriff's office to waive her Miranda rights and confess to the murder, according to investigators. The murder happened within the boundaries of the Choctaw Nation Reservation.

She pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country on September 18, 2023.

Haworth awaits transportation to prison under the custody of the U.S. Marshal.

