Crystal Bridges to build new outdoor play space and parking deck

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Crystal Bridges announced plans for a 4-acre community playscape called Convergence and a parking deck with programmable space on the southeast side of the campus.

A collaborative project by the Amazeum and Crystal Bridges, Convergence is an outdoor, family play space inspired by arts, science, nature and design, inclusive for guests of all ages.

The park will activate the natural surroundings such as creating water features that mimic the Ozark landscape.

The design is funded by the Walton Family Foundation’s Design Excellence Program.

The project is in the schematic design phase, with the overall timeline still in development.

The parking structure with program and engagement spaces will be constructed on the east side of the museum’s campus, north of the Amazeum to serve the growing needs in Northwest Arkansas including both institution’s future growth, Convergence, trail visitors and expanded cultural amenities in the area.