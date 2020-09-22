List of family-friendly activities to enjoy in NWA and River Valley this fall

To kick off the first day of fall 2020, here is a list of fun activities happening this fall in NWA and the River Valley.

ARKANSAS, USA — Tuesday (Sept. 22) marks the first day of fall 2020, which means it is time for hoodies, pumpkins, hayrides and all things that make us fall in love with this colorful season.

More events and activities will be added to this story throughout the season, so bookmark it and check back for updates. If you want your fall-themed event added to our list, email news@kfsm.com.

Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes

Farmland Adventures in Springdale has corn mazes, farm animals, pony rides, pumpkin patches, hayrides, pig races and more. For more information visit farmlandadventures.com.

Exeter Corn Maze and Haunted Attractions is a fun, family experience located in Southwest Missouri, only 30 minutes from Northwest Arkansas. With a Haunted Barn, Zombie Paintball, Hayrides, Haunted Corn Maze, Pumpkin Jump, Cow Train, Petting Zoo, Birthday Porch, Fire-pits, Corn Cannons, Pumpkin Cannon, Paintball Shootout Shack, Movie Room, Photo-ops, Zipline, Corn Pit, Archery Tag, and Go-Karts, Exeter Corn Maze offers something for all ages. Read more HERE.

Watch: Exeter Corn Maze 2020 Design - "What this world needs is to fill our hearts and our souls with love and kindness and spread that love wherever we go!"

At Wild Things Farm in Pocola, visitors can enjoy a hayride, pony ride, petting farm, mountain slide, corn maze, jumping pillow, hayride and fall-themed decorations. Wild Things Farm will also be selling snacks, such as roasted nuts and cider donuts. To learn more, click HERE.

Farmers' Markets

Fayetteville Farmers' Market is 100% local and offers products from four counties in Northwest Arkansas. Click HERE for more information.

Haunted Houses

The prisoners took over at The Haunted Prison in Van Buren and escaped. For more information, click HERE.

The Asylum Haunted House was voted the #2 Haunt in Arkansas by Scare Factor in 2017. Visit theasylumhauntedhouse.net to learn more.

Hiking/Scenic Walks

Devil's Den State Park in West Fork offers caves and miles of scenic hiking on Fossil Flats Trailhead and Devil's Den Trail, plus rustic cabins from the 1930s. For more information click HERE.

North Forest Lights at Crystal Bridges in Bentonville is an artistic light and sound experience in the middle of the forest at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Five distinct installations bring the soul of the forest to life with light, sound, and sensory effects. For tickets and information, click HERE.

Watch: North Forest Lights at Crystal Bridges

Caramel Apples

Kopper-Kettle Candies in Van Buren has caramel apples, and they are ready to make their way to someone's home. Visit KopperKettleCandies.com.

Scenic Train Ride

Take a ride on the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad and enjoy a window seat to history as you travel through the scenic mountains of Northwest Arkansas.

For tickets, click HERE.

Fall Festivals/Carnivals

Visit northwestarkansas.org for NWA festivals and seasonal event information.

Camping, Cabins and Bonfires

Whiterock Mountain Recreation Area, near Mountainburg, offers beautiful hiking trails, camping, rustic cabins and lodges, ATV trails and stunning overlooks. Visit whiterockmountain.com for more information.

Outdoor Music and Concerts

Crystal Bridges' Friday Nights on the Lawn in Bentonville offers a free, family-friendly concert or performance and an art activity every Friday evening until Oct. 30. Bring your own blanket, or use one of their lawn chairs, and enjoy an evening outdoors with live entertainment. To learn more, click HERE.