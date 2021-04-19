Creekmore Express rides resume in May

FORT SMITH, Ark. — After a brief pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Creekmore Express will be running again this May.
The City of Fort Smith Parks & Recreation Department made the announcement on social media Monday (April 19).
The train schedule is:
- May 8 - May 30
- Saturday 10:00 a.m - 4:00 p.m.
- Sunday 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- June 2 - August 29
- Wednesday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Sunday 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- September 4 - October 23
- Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- Sunday 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Train rides are free to the public, but donations are accepted.
The train has been a Creekmore Park favorite since the 1940s.
You can learn more about the history of the Creekmore Park trains by following this link.