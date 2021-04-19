Creekmore Express rides resume in May

The train has been a park favorite since the 1940s.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — After a brief pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Creekmore Express will be running again this May.

The City of Fort Smith Parks & Recreation Department made the announcement on social media Monday (April 19).

The train schedule is:

May 8 - May 30 Saturday 10:00 a.m - 4:00 p.m. Sunday 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

June 2 - August 29 Wednesday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Sunday 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

September 4 - October 23 Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Sunday 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.



Train rides are free to the public, but donations are accepted.

The train has been a Creekmore Park favorite since the 1940s.