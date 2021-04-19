x
Creekmore Express rides resume in May

The train has been a park favorite since the 1940s.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — After a brief pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Creekmore Express will be running again this May. 

The City of Fort Smith Parks & Recreation Department made the announcement on social media Monday (April 19). 

The train schedule is:

  • May 8 - May 30
    • Saturday 10:00 a.m - 4:00 p.m.
    • Sunday 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. 
  • June 2 - August 29
    • Wednesday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. 
    • Sunday 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. 
  • September 4 - October 23
    • Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. 
    • Sunday 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. 

Train rides are free to the public, but donations are accepted. 

The train has been a Creekmore Park favorite since the 1940s.  

You can learn more about the history of the Creekmore Park trains by following this link

