ATV crash in Madison County leaves one dead

A crash in Madison County left one Siloam Springs woman dead on the evening of Friday, May 26.

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. — A Siloam Springs woman is dead after an ATV crash in Madison County, the Arkansas Department of Public Safety reports.

The crash took place on Friday, May 26 at around 7:15 p.m. according to the report.

Officials that 21-year-old Destiny Smith was driving a 2019 Polaris Rzr ATV southbound on Madison 7855 County Road when she lost control. This caused the ATV to overturn and roll "several times" before ending up in a ditch.

Smith died as a result of the crash, the report states.

