Crash leaves one dead in Eureka Springs

The crash took place at around 3:45 p.m. on Hwy 23 and County Road 102.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — A crash took place in Eureka Springs on Thursday, May 18 that left one man dead.

According to the crash report, at around 3:45 p.m. a 2014 Jeep was headed northbound on Hwy 23 when it turned left onto County Road 102.

During that time, a KTM motorcycle driven by 46-year-old Dennis Gacus, of Carl Junction Missouri, was headed southbound on the same highway. The report says Gacus was going through a left-hand curve "at a high rate of speed" when his motorcycle struck the Jeep's passenger side as it was turning, causing it to roll.

Gacus landed on the east side of the highway, according to the crash report, and his motorcycle kept going until it hit the side of the highway.

5NEWS will update this article as more information becomes available.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device