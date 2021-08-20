Construction to temporarily close Hwy. 549 ramp to Walton Boulevard in Bentonville

Crews will temporarily close Hwy 549 southbound ramp to Walton Blvd. and Hwy 549 traffic will continue through the interchange merging with I-49 southbound traffic.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — According to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials, a temporary ramp closure is required to construct the new Highway 549 (Bella Vista Bypass) interchange with Highway 71 and Interstate 49 in Bentonville.

The closure will take place beginning Saturday, August 21 through mid-October.

Crews will be temporarily closing Hwy 549 southbound ramp to Walton Boulevard and Hwy 549 traffic will continue through the interchange merging with I-49 southbound traffic.

Drivers on Hwy. 549 who want to access Walton Boulevard or Hwy. 71, will need to merge onto I-49 south and take Exit 88 to Hwy. 72, or return to I-49 northbound.

There will be signage, construction barrels and police enforcement to control traffic. ARDOT is asking the public to watch for warning signs and safety personnel during work.

Officials also ask everyone to be cautious when traveling in the work zone and to watch for slower traffic speeds.