19-year-old Farmington man killed after crashing into tree on Hwy. 112

JOHNSON, Ark. — A 19-year-old from Farmington was killed after a crash on Highway 112 in Johnson.
According to an accident report from Arkansas State Police, Braylon Biggerstaff was driving on Highway 112 near Johnson Monday (Aug. 16) around 7:50 a.m.
The report states Biggerstaff's Toyota Corolla ran off the roadway down a grass hill and struck a tree head-on.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation but state police say the road was dry and the weather was clear at the time of the accident.