19-year-old Farmington man killed after crashing into tree on Hwy. 112

JOHNSON, Ark. — A 19-year-old from Farmington was killed after a crash on Highway 112 in Johnson.

According to an accident report from Arkansas State Police, Braylon Biggerstaff was driving on Highway 112 near Johnson Monday (Aug. 16) around 7:50 a.m.

The report states Biggerstaff's Toyota Corolla ran off the roadway down a grass hill and struck a tree head-on.