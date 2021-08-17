x
19-year-old Farmington man killed after crashing into tree on Hwy. 112

Braylon Biggerstaff was killed after crashing into a tree on Highway 112 near Johnson Monday (Aug. 16) morning.

JOHNSON, Ark. — A 19-year-old from Farmington was killed after a crash on Highway 112 in Johnson.

According to an accident report from Arkansas State Police, Braylon Biggerstaff was driving on Highway 112 near Johnson Monday (Aug. 16) around 7:50 a.m.

The report states Biggerstaff's Toyota Corolla ran off the roadway down a grass hill and struck a tree head-on. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation but state police say the road was dry and the weather was clear at the time of the accident.

