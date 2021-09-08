LeFlore County crash kills one and sends another to hospital

A crash on Highway 112 North has claimed the life of one and sent another to the hospital.

POCOLA, Okla. — A deadly crash claimed the life of one Leflore County man and sent a woman to the hospital. Pocola police are not releasing the names of the victims in the crash at this time.

Police say the accident happened at 12:45 Saturday morning, August 7, on Highway 112 North in Pocola, and police say one vehicle crossed the center line and hit the other vehicle head on.

“He was a great husband and father. He was always all about his family. He was goofy. He could light up a room for sure,” said Christine Northern.

Christine Northern says her husband 38-year-old Bobby Northern of Fort Smith was the man killed in the wreck. She and four children from her family put flowers and a picture of northern where he lost his life.

“He had so much ambition and goals in life, not just for himself but for his family,” said Heaven Northern.

Northern’s daughter-in-law, Heaven Northern says she knows he’s up above looking down on all of them.

“It’s very hard for this to happen. You never understand until you go through something, and you lose your mother or your dad, sister, brother and it’s very unexpected and it hits you like a bus,” said Haven.

Northern’s kids say he was the glue to their family and there aren’t words to describe how much he’ll be missed.

“I’m going to miss not being able to grow up with him. I won’t him there to walk me down the isle when I get married,” Jasmin Northern said.

Trudy Moore owns Moore Pools Construction, where Northern worked for five years. She was shocked by the news of his passing and says there will never be anyone who can fill his shoes.

“He’ll get down to the bone and do what he needs to do but he had a really big heart that a lot of people didn’t get to see because he was so all about business all the time,” Moore said.

Pocola Police say this is still an ongoing investigation and they will be releasing more details on the crash later this week.