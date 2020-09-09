City of Fayetteville creates mask hotline to report violations

Residents are asked to report any individuals or businesses not following the state's mask mandate in public spaces.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville has created a hotline for residents to report individuals not wearing masks or businesses not enforcing masks for customers.

Washington County has reported 7,703 positive COVID-19 cases since March, and the University of Arkansas has already reported 923 active cases from students and faculty members.

The City of Fayetteville Mask Hotline is 479-575-0258.