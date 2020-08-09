Fayetteville reopens additional park amenities Sept. 8

The City asks residents to observe health and safety requirements posted on signs at each of these playgrounds. Maximum occupancy at each location has been determined based on square footage. Visitors are encouraged to wash hands frequently and bring their own hand sanitizer and wipes. Masks and social distancing guidelines should be adhered to and visitors who are sick are asked to avoid visiting parks and using playgrounds.



Soccer Fields, Volleyball and Tennis Courts: Soccer fields at Kessler, Walker and Lewis Parks are open. In addition, Volleyball courts at Veterans Memorial, Wilson and Walker are open. Wilson and Walker Tennis Courts will allow doubles play as well as singles play.



Residents and visitors who enjoy Fayetteville’s parks and trails are reminded to take all possible steps to reduce unnecessary risks for COVID-19 transmission. The City asks residents to follow social distancing and group size guidelines, wear a face covering when it is not possible to adequately distance, frequently wash hands and seek testing if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or believe you have been exposed to the virus.



The City of Fayetteville has over 4,000 acres of parks and 90 miles of trails for our citizens to enjoy. Throughout this pandemic, the parks and trails are being very heavily used as necessary public health infrastructure.



To learn more about the Parks and Recreation in Fayetteville, please visit https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/150/Parks-Recreation