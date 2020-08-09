Fayetteville reopens additional park amenities Sept. 8

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville’s Parks and Recreation Department has reopened additional amenities in specific park locations. Beginning Sept. 8, all remaining playgrounds are being reopened, and additional restrooms near these playgrounds and along the trail system will be opened.
Park restrooms to be opened:
- Kessler Soccer, Finger Park, Gordon Long, Lake Fayetteville Softball Complex, Lake Fayetteville Marina, North Shore, Lewis Soccer Complex, and Lake Sequoyah will be reopened. Wilson Park, Veterans Park, Gulley Park and Davis Park restrooms were reopened on August 24 and will remain open. The Walker Park restroom on 13th Street has been open throughout the pandemic and closes each night at 11:00 p.m. The restrooms near the tennis courts and splashpad at Walker Park will remain closed.
- Sport complex restrooms at Kessler Mountain Baseball, Gary Hampton, White River and Walker Baseball will be open during league play or rentals only.
The City asks residents to observe health and safety requirements posted on signs at these park restrooms. This includes a maximum occupancy of two people per restroom along with reminders that masks must be worn, social distancing must be maintained during use, and a general reminder to wash hands frequently. Anti-bacterial soap is provided in all restrooms. Open restrooms will be cleaned and sanitized frequently, according to CDC guidelines.
Playgrounds reopening:
- Bayyari Park, Braden Park, Bundrick Park, Finger Park, Lashley Park, Mashburn Park, Gordon Long Park, Greathouse Park, Harmony Pointe Park, Holland Park, Hotz Park, Lake Fayetteville Softball Complex, Red Oak Park, Rodney Ryan Park, Salem Park, Sweetbriar Park and YRCC playgrounds will reopen during normal park hours with routine cleaning and sanitizing. Kessler Mountain Park, Walker Park, Wilson Park, Gulley Park, Bryce Davis Park and Veterans Park were opened on August 24 and will remain open.
- One swing per bay will be reinstalled at Braden Park, Gordon Long Park, Hotz Park, Lake Fayetteville Softball Complex and Northshore to maintain six or more feet of social distancing. Swings at Walker Park, Wilson Park, Gulley Park and Bryce Davis Park were reopened on August 24 and will remain open.
The City asks residents to observe health and safety requirements posted on signs at each of these playgrounds. Maximum occupancy at each location has been determined based on square footage. Visitors are encouraged to wash hands frequently and bring their own hand sanitizer and wipes. Masks and social distancing guidelines should be adhered to and visitors who are sick are asked to avoid visiting parks and using playgrounds.
Soccer Fields, Volleyball and Tennis Courts: Soccer fields at Kessler, Walker and Lewis Parks are open. In addition, Volleyball courts at Veterans Memorial, Wilson and Walker are open. Wilson and Walker Tennis Courts will allow doubles play as well as singles play.
Residents and visitors who enjoy Fayetteville’s parks and trails are reminded to take all possible steps to reduce unnecessary risks for COVID-19 transmission. The City asks residents to follow social distancing and group size guidelines, wear a face covering when it is not possible to adequately distance, frequently wash hands and seek testing if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or believe you have been exposed to the virus.
The City of Fayetteville has over 4,000 acres of parks and 90 miles of trails for our citizens to enjoy. Throughout this pandemic, the parks and trails are being very heavily used as necessary public health infrastructure.
To learn more about the Parks and Recreation in Fayetteville, please visit https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/150/Parks-Recreation