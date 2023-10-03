City of Fort Smith to test fire hydrants starting next week

The city says this may cause a temporary discoloration in the resident's water due to the sediment that may be unsettled in the water main.

FORT SMITH, Ark.



The City of Fort Smith will be testing all of its fire hydrants to test their water flow capacity and ensure they are working properly.

The testing will begin Monday, March 13 between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. and will continue until all 4,000 hydrants in the city have been tested.

Testing the fire hydrants lets the city find any possible mechanical issues and clean out debris from water lines that could damage the apparatus pumps in case of an emergency.

The city says this may cause a temporary discoloration in the resident's water due to the sediment that may be unsettled in the water main. If this happens the city suggests running cold water until the discoloration clears. This can take approximately 5 minutes.





