New details in deadly Fort Smith hit-and-run

Thomas Anthony Miller, 27, was killed during the early morning hours of August 21. Fort Smith Police released new photos of the vehicle involved.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — On Sunday, Aug 21, around 4:15 in the morning, 27-year-old Thomas Anthony Miller was killed after being hit by a car on Towson Avenue.

Now, more than three months later, his family continues to search for answers.

"My family has not been the same since, it's just been really hard," said Samantha Williams, one of Miller's cousins.

Williams held back tears during her interview with 5NEWS - the death of Miller still weighing heavily on their family's mind during the holiday season.

"My family spent Thanksgiving crying," says Williams.

Williams lives in Texas. Two weeks before Miller's death, he visited Williams and her children with her mom. Knowing what she does now, Williams wishes she never let Miller return home to Fort Smith.

"We were talking about him staying down here with me," explained Williams. "I kind of wish he would've, I really wish he would've. We wouldn't be in this situation right now."

Being close to Miller growing up, the pair shared a bond Williams says was like brother and sister. Her young children still refer to Miller as "Uncky Tom." Williams's oldest is still not able to fully grasp that Miller will no longer be able to visit.

"My oldest loved him dearly, and he doesn't understand that he's with God and that he's no longer here. It breaks my heart," said Williams. "He said, 'well does God have a phone?' I just broke down. I said, 'Baby, I wish. You can talk to him in your prayers, Baby, he'll be there."

Fort Smith Police have continued to investigate the hit-and-run. More than 90 days after the accident, Captain Daniel Grubbs says the time of the accident, weather conditions, and a lack of witnesses have made the investigation challenging.

"We're very successful with hit-and-run investigations, but it depends on what we have to work with, time of day, and evidence," said Captain Grubbs.

For months, FSPD has been gathering video and photo surveillance from the area. This week, the department released new photos of the vehicle they believe is involved.

A white four-door passenger vehicle is at the center of the investigation. Captain Grubbs says the vehicle has a third taillight on the back windshield - which he hopes is a clue to finding the driver.

Williams says the family's Christmas wish is to find out who took Thomas' life. Captain Grubbs and FSPD want them to know, they are not giving up.

"For the person that did it, just do the right thing," said Captain Grubbs. "This was an accident, a tragic accident, come forward, let's make this right."