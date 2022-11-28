Fort Smith police arrest man suspected of selling $10,000 in stolen property

After an investigation, authorities found more than $10,000 in stolen property that Abbott had allegedly sold at pawn shops.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to the Fort Smith Police Department, a man has been arrested after more than $10,000 in stolen property was found.

On Nov. 21, police say they received a call from a deputy at the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office reporting a stolen truck connected to three commercial trailer thefts in Fort Smith was linked to 41-year-old Joshua Abbott.

On Nov. 17, Abbott had been arrested by Sequoyah County deputies and transferred to the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center.

After an investigation, authorities found more than $10,000 in stolen property that Abbott had allegedly sold at pawn shops.

Abbott faces felony theft charges as well as two felony counts of transferring stolen property to a pawnbroker.

"We would like to thank the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office and Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office for their roles in bringing Mr. Abbott to justice. We would also like to thank the public, especially our victims, for your patience as this investigation progressed," Fort Smith police said in a statement on Monday, Nov. 28.

