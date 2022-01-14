Centennial Park to close temporarily in preparation for Cyclo-cross World Championships

Several Centennial Park trails will be closed ahead of the event to keep them in the best shape for competition.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Areas of Centennial Park at Millsap Mountain will be closed to the public starting Jan. 14 in order to prepare for the 2022 Walmart Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Cyclo-cross World Championships.

The event is being held at Centennial Park from Jan. 28-30, 2022. In the 72-year history of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships, this will be the second time it is held in the U.S.

The park’s cyclo-cross racecourse and event venue area will be closed from Jan. 14-31 to build the racecourse and event venue in support of the world championship cycling races.

All existing infrastructure, will be closed on those dates including parking at the main parking area at Centennial Park Lane and the north trailhead off Technology Way.

The Fayetteville Traverse Trail will be opento the public during the event.