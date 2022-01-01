Women’s gravel cycling event coming to Bentonville this April

The Gone Graveling Festival will run April 28-30 in Bentonville and will include clinics, group rides and more.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Aimee Ross is no longer director of the nonprofit group Bike Bentonville, but she still promotes the area as a tourism destination for cyclists and mountain bikers.

In an email, Ross said she is now working on her own, choosing projects to work on that bring cycling to the area.

One of those projects is the Gone Graveling Festival. It’s a new event that will run April 28-30 in Bentonville and will include three days of educational clinics, group rides and community gatherings for riders who identify as women.

Girls Gone Gravel, an online community and podcast, and Live Feisty Media are behind the event. Ross is organizing the logistics.